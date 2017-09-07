loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro [225]

£3,750
Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro [225] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: SILVER

full service history with low mileage,pas,abs,remote locking,full black leather trim,heated seats,cd multiplay,totally unmarked alloys,trip computer,electric windows and mirrors,cambelt changed at 60k,this vehicle is in superb condition.

  • Ad ID
    313972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    83000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Kevin Brown Car Sales
Norwich, NR66HN, Norfolk
United Kingdom

