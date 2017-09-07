AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro [225]

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro [225] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 83000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: SILVER
full service history with low mileage,pas,abs,remote locking,full black leather trim,heated seats,cd multiplay,totally unmarked alloys,trip computer,electric windows and mirrors,cambelt changed at 60k,this vehicle is in superb condition.
Kevin Brown Car Sales
Norwich, NR66HN, Norfolk
United Kingdom
