AUDI TT 1.8 T Quattro [180] [6]

£4,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Quattro [180] [6] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Full service history-13 services,Cambelt changed at Audi,Full heated leather,8J x 18in Cross Spoke Alloy Wheels 225/40,Paint Pearl Effect,Six CD Autochanger,Climate Control, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front), Airbags, Air conditioning, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Power steering, Remote central locking, HPI CLEAR, INDOOR SHOWROOM, VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, P/X WELCOME

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Aldenham Cars
Watford, WD244YJ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

