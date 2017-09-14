AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Sport (160 PS)

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI Sport (160 PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 44925 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLUE
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Anti-Lock Brakes,Electronic Stability Programme,Alarm,17In Alloy Wheels,Climate Control,One Seat - Front Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver Information System,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Front Armrest,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Steering Wheel Leather,Tyre Repair Kit,Body Coloured Bumpers,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Speakers,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Front Seats Sports,Centre Console,Floor Mats,Radio/CD/MP3,Limited Slip Differential,Velour - Leather interior,Audi TT 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr
Motor Match Stockport
SK26RS,
United Kingdom
