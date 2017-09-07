loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI S-Line

£32,270
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI S-Line Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,Cruise control,19 inch x 9.0J inch5-spoke-Blade inch design alloys wheels in black gl,Manual Air Conditioning,S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Audi exclusive black styling package,Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,Head-level heating in the front seats,Heated front seats,ISOFIX child seat mounting,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311261
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Bedford Audi
Bedford, MK429XE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

