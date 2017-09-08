loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI S Line (180 PS)

£28,410
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI S Line (180 PS) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic

Accessories

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Cruise control,19 inch x 9.0J inch5-spoke-Blade inch design alloys wheels in black gl,Manual Air Conditioning,Preparation for navigation system,Front Sports Seats with integrated head restraints,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi exclusive black styling package,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED headlights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

