AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI S Line (160 PS) Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI S Line (160 PS) Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 38253 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Misano Red, pearl effect
Part Leather/Alcantara, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Air Conditioning, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, DAB Radio, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Pollen Filter, Solid Paint, First Aid Kit
Cardiff Audi
CF238RT,
United Kingdom
