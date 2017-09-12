loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI S Line (160 PS) Auto

£17,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI S Line (160 PS) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22060 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system,Audi TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr S Tronic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323485
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22060 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
Glasgow Audi
G524UB,
United Kingdom

