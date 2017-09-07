AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 5009 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Glacier White, metallic
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Cruise control,Manual Air Conditioning,Preparation for navigation system,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Disc brakes - front,Radio concert,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Anti-theft alarm,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,
Cambridge Audi
Cambridge, CB223AY, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
