AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Nano Grey, metallic
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Cruise control,DAB digital radio reception,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Electromechanical parking brake,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Front centre armrest,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Parking system - rear,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,
Cambridge Audi
Cambridge, CB223AY, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
