AUDI TT 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps)

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T FSI Black Edition (180ps) Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 1798 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,MMI navigation plus,Cruise control,19 inch x 9.0J inch5-spoke-Blade inch design alloys wheels in black gl,Manual Air Conditioning,MMI navigation plus,DAB digital radio reception,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Keyless go,Audi exclusive black styling package,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,Retractable rear spoiler,Electromechanical parking brake,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Front centre armrest,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED interior lighting package,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

  • Ad ID
    410135
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1798
  • Engine Model
    1798
£27,990

Bedford Audi
Bedford, MK429XE, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

