loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 113700 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Metallic Blue, Drive away today, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, BOSE Sound System, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 05/08/2018, Last serviced at 104,963 miles, Service history, Standard Features - Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 8Jx18in Nine Spoke 225/40, Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Leather, Driver's Information System. 4 seats, Opening Hours 8.30 - 6 Weekdays , 9-5 Saturdays, 3,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419054
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    113700 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£3,995

HM Car Sales
Tiverton, EX165GZ, Devon
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!