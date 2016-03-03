AUDI TT 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 113700 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Blue, Drive away today, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, BOSE Sound System, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 05/08/2018, Last serviced at 104,963 miles, Service history, Standard Features - Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 8Jx18in Nine Spoke 225/40, Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Leather, Driver's Information System. 4 seats, Opening Hours 8.30 - 6 Weekdays , 9-5 Saturdays, 3,995
HM Car Sales
Tiverton, EX165GZ, Devon
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016