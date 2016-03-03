loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T Coupe Quattro 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 131166 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Red

Red, FULL SERVICE HISTORY WITH 9 STAMPS IN THE BOOK, CAMBELT REPLACED @ 110K MILES, ALL 4 ALLOYS JUST BEEN REFURBISHED IN GREY, Upgrades - BOSE Sound System, Six CD Autochanger, 8Jx18 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels 225/40 ZR18Y, 5+ owners, Standard Features - Climate Control, Alloy Wheels - 8Jx18in Nine Spoke 225/40, Electric Windows (Front), Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (18in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Leather, Driver's Information System, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Fog Lights, Folding rear seats, Head Restraints, Heated seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Traction control, Leather seats, Sports seats, Seat Height Adjustment, Remote central locking, Xenon Headlights, Electric door mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Power-Assisted Steering. 4 seats, This car looks and drives just as it should and you will not be disappointed so please come and see for yourself, please call 01604 318 654 or 07779 81 82 83 for a test drive or more details,, ALL OUR CARS HAVE LONG OR FRESH MOT'S, SERVICED & SAFETY CHECKED, HPI CLEAR, VOSA CHECKED & VALETED, 3,395 p/x considered

  • Ad ID
    420236
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    131166 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Autohub
Northampton, NN11TH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

