AUDI TT 1.8 T 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic Blue, a lovely car in excellent condition ready to go, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Cup Holders, Cruise Control, 3 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in). 4 seats, px and finance avaliable, 4,750
Old Mill Lane Garage
Mansfield Woodhouse, NG199AL, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom
