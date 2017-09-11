loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 T 3dr

£4,750
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Blue, a lovely car in excellent condition ready to go, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Cup Holders, Cruise Control, 3 owners, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Grey Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in). 4 seats, px and finance avaliable, 4,750

  • Ad ID
    319359
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Old Mill Lane Garage
Mansfield Woodhouse, NG199AL, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

