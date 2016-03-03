AUDI TT 1.8 T 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 120495 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Silver
Driver And Passenger Airbags, Dust/pollen Filters, EDL Traction Control, Elec Heated + Adjust Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, First Aid Kit, Front Sports Seats, Heated Front Seats, Integral Front Foglights, Leather Sports Steering Wheel, PAS, Warning Triangle, Driver's Information System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Heat Insulating Tinted Glass, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners, Anti-theft With Interior Ultrasonic Protection, Height Adjustable Front Seats, Reading Lights, Removable Luggage Cover, Side Impact Protection, Transponder Immobiliser, Visible Vehicle Identification Number, Electric Heated Windscreen Washer Jets, Front Adjustable Head Restraints, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Remote Control Central Locking+folding Key, Service Interval Indicator, ABS+Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Integral Rear Foglights, 50/50 Split Folding Rear Seat, Aluminium Gear Knob, 2 Rear Head Restraints, Colour Keyed Bumpers, Electric Headlight Adjustment, Electronic Climate Control (ECC), Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Colour Keyed Rear Spoiler, Colour Keyed Door Mirrors/handles, Front Passenger Airbag Isolation, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, ESP, Aluminium Elements On Instrument Panel/fascia/doors, Front Side Airbags(head+thorax), Normal Sport Suspension, Polished Aluminium Sill Trims, Ellipsoidal Headlights, Solid Paint, Alcantara/leather Combination Upholstery, 16" Seven Spoke Design Alloy Wheels, Chorus II RDS Radio/cassette,Silver, 5+ owners, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Power steering, Electric Windows (Front), Electric door mirrors, Radio/cassette. 4 seats, EST. SINCE 1988, STOCKING OVER 200 CARS, CROSSROADS MOTORS IS AN INDEPENDENT FAMILY RUN BUSINESS. WITH EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE WE STRIVE FOR A POSITIVE BUYING EXPERIENCE & AFTERCARE, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FINANCE FACILITIES AND AA EXTENDED WARRANTIES
Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016