AUDI TT 1.8 T 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 3dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 140000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Red

Red, GOOD OVERALL CONDITION WELL MAINTAINED 2 KEYS 3 OWNERS FROM NEW, Full service history, Good bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels (16in). 4 seats, 100 CARS IN STOCK PLEASE CALL FOR ANY INFORMATION 07572413333, , , Cheadle car Sales is a family run business with a reputation built on attention to detail to both their cars and customers. Most vehicles have had one previous owner with main dealer service history., , With no pressuring staff, customers are welcome to browse at there own leisure and test drives are welcome on all vehicles. , , Warranty options are available on all vehicles. All cars have a 30 point safety check on site, and come with up to 12 months MOT (done on site). Any car, any condition taken as part exchange. Early morning or late evening views are available by appointment only. , , Any queries or questions feel free to call adam on 0161 428 1511 9am till 5pm or 07572413333 any time., , FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, 2,031

  • Ad ID
    420739
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    140000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
£2,031

Cheadle Car Sales
Cheadle, SK82PN, Cheshire
United Kingdom

