AUDI TT 1.8 T 2dr [180] Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 2dr [180] Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89294 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Blue
18" Alloy Wheels, Front Sport Seats, Half Leather, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Electric Front Windows, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, CD Player, Multi function steering wheel, Remote Central Locking, Trip Computer, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Airbags, 99 deposit secures this vehicle, Free main dealer guarantee on this vehicle, Full Healthcheck completed on this vehicle, Part-Exchange taken as full deposit, Vehicle history check completed on this vehicle, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today
Evans Halshaw Ford Blackpool
Blackpool, FY44ES, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016