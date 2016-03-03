AUDI TT 1.8 T 2dr [180]

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 2dr [180] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92047 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Red

Heated front seat, PAS, Rear wiper, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, ABS, Traction control, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels. 12 months mot.. hpi checked. excellent condition. 6 months parts and labour warranty. 12 months AA breakdown cover included.

  • Ad ID
    419784
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    92047 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
£2,495

Quality Used Cars of Temple Cloud
BS395AA
United Kingdom

