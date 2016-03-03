AUDI TT 1.8 T 2dr [180]

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 2dr [180] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92047 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Red
Heated front seat, PAS, Rear wiper, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front electric windows, ABS, Traction control, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels. 12 months mot.. hpi checked. excellent condition. 6 months parts and labour warranty. 12 months AA breakdown cover included.
Quality Used Cars of Temple Cloud
BS395AA
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016