AUDI TT 1.8 T 2dr [180] Coupe

£2,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 T 2dr [180] Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 122000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: Brilliant Black Metallic

Accessories

What a superb looking and driving TT. It pulls really well through all the gears, super quick with a nice engine and gearbox. It has a full history including an MOT and service just done by ourselves. It's Hpi clear with no warning lights on and everything working as it should. , Heated front seats, PAS, Trip computer, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Front fog lights, Climate control, Front electric windows, Height adjustable drivers seat, Sports seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Traction control, Remote central locking, Full Grey Leather, Alloy wheels, Rear Boot Spoiler

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328113
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    122000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Mike Fairbanks Used Car Sales (Appointment Only)
SK101JG,
United Kingdom

