AUDI TT 1.8 T [150]

Accessories

2003 Audi tt 1.8 roadster ( convertible )78k milesmot newHere we have for sale in excellent condition inside and out anddrives superb with any trial or inspection more than welcomeour Audi tt 1.8 convertiblethe car comes with alloys, air con, pas, full eletric packand much more.so ring today to book your test drive now...first to see and drive will buy!!!please ring for more detailsor to book a test drivepart ex consideredall cars hpi clear**VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**