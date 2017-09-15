loading Loading please wait....
AUDI TT 1.8 QUATTRO 3d 221 BHP

£4,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.8 QUATTRO 3d 221 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 92000 Engine Size: 1781 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

Merlot Red Pearl with Silk Nappa leather,8J x 18in Cross Spoke Alloy Wheels 225/40, BOSE Sound System, Cruise Control, Paint Pearl Effect, Heated Front Seats, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alarm - Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/Cassette, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Traction Control System, Upholstery Nappa Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328108
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    92000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
  • Engine Model
    1781
Seymour Horwell
Newton Abbot, TQ123SB, Devon
United Kingdom

