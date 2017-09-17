AUDI TT 1.6 TDI Sport 3dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.6 TDI Sport 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 37339 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Ibis White
16" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, CD/Radio, Air Conditioning, Stop/Start Function, Voice Activation, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Traction Control, 5 speed manual gearbox, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Height adjustable passenger?s seat, 12V power socket, Isofix, Multi airbags, Remote Central Locking, *Other Models Available:
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
