AUDI TT 1.6 TDI Sport 3dr

£8,012
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.6 TDI Sport 3dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 37339 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: Ibis White

Accessories

16" Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, CD/Radio, Air Conditioning, Stop/Start Function, Voice Activation, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Electric Door Mirrors, Electric Front Windows, Traction Control, 5 speed manual gearbox, Front Cup Holders, Height adjustable driver?s seat, Height adjustable passenger?s seat, 12V power socket, Isofix, Multi airbags, Remote Central Locking, *Other Models Available:

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329197
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    37339 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1598
  • Engine Model
    1598
Evans Halshaw Motorhouse Leeds
Leeds, LS141NG, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

