AUDI TT 1.4 T FSI Black Edition (150PS) CoD

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: 1.4 T FSI Black Edition (150PS) CoD Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3114 Engine Size: 1395 Ext Color: WHITE
Audi drive select, Electro-mechanical PAS, Low washer fluid indicator, Service interval indicator, Voice control system, Additional SD card reader, Audi music interface, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Adaptive brake lights, Body coloured bumpers, Body coloured door mirrors, Electric adjustable door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Heat insulating glass, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear windscreen, Privacy glass, Rain and light sensors, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, Roof spoiler, S Line body styling, Xenon plus headlights including automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, dynamic range control and headlight washers, 12V socket in centre console, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Adjustable rear head restraints, Black cloth headlining, Cupholders in centre console, Door sills with aluminium inlays, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front floor mats, Front head restraints, Front seats - 'Easy Entry', Height adjustable front seats, Illuminated glovebox, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather handbrake, Lumbar adjustment for front seats, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seats, Stainless steel pedals, Connectivity pack - A1, High-gloss black styling pack - A1, ABS/EBD, Brake assist, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL, ESP with ASR, First aid kit, Front and rear seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Head airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Rear three point seatbelts x 2, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle, Locking wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Aluminium trim, High gloss black air vent sleeves, Tyre repair kit,Audi A1 1.4 TFSI 150 Black Edition 3dr
Audi Stirling
FK77LQ,
United Kingdom
