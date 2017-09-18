loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2008 Audi TT Tfsi

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

2009 / 09 REG + 117,000 MILES + ONLY 2 FORMER KEEPERS + SERVICE HISTORY + MOT TILL FEB 2018 + UPRATED GROOVED AND CROSS DRILLED DISKS FRONT AND REAR + Electric windows, Air conditioning, CD player, Bluetooth, Leather / alcantara trim, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Sports seats, Alloy wheels, Power steering, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags, Metallic paint.

Accessories

2008 audi tt tfsi alcantara alloy-wheels airbag air-con bluetooth immobiliser leather metallic power-steering traction-control 2009 german 2-plus-2 hands-free

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330520
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Year
    2009
Email Dealer >>

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed