2008 Audi TT Tfsi

2009 / 09 REG + 117,000 MILES + ONLY 2 FORMER KEEPERS + SERVICE HISTORY + MOT TILL FEB 2018 + UPRATED GROOVED AND CROSS DRILLED DISKS FRONT AND REAR + Electric windows, Air conditioning, CD player, Bluetooth, Leather / alcantara trim, Height adjustable driver's seat, Height adjustable passenger seat, Folding rear seats, Sports seats, Alloy wheels, Power steering, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Driver's airbags, Side airbags, Passenger airbags, Metallic paint.
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
