2004 Audi TT Quattro DSG Coupe 2004

This Audi TT 3.2 DSG Quattro still looks fantastic in its gleaming black bodywork and 18in BBS alloys. The interior – full leather, with sports seats – is also in great condition., Upgrades – BOSE Sound System, Cup Holders, 8J x 18in Cross Spoke Alloy Wheels 225/40, Leather sports steering wheel with aluminum trim, 3 months warranty, Next MOT due 04/02/2018, Last serviced on 14/01/2015 at 70,339 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior – Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features – Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, Black, Full Beige leather interior, HPI clear