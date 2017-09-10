loading Loading please wait....
Audi SQ5 Reserved

POA
car description

One owner Audi SQ5 presented in Glacier White comes with a full Audi history and the following specification; magma red and black leather, heated electric seats with memory, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, detachable tow bar, dual zone climate control, open sky glass panoramic sunroof, tech pack high, MMI navigation plus, bluetooth phone, Bang & Olufsen sound, Audi drive select, advanced key, gloss black styling package, black roof rails, hill hold assist, privacy glass, Audi parking system plus, power tailgate, automatic bi-xenon headlights, rain sensor, power fold mirrors and 21" twin spoke star alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: 4x4 Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2014 (64) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Glacier White Metallic

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317682
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > SQ5
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

