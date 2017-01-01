Audi SQ5 Reserved

Audi SQ5 presented in Lava Grey comes with a full Audi history and the following specification; Black leather with contrast stitch, multi-function leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity, DAB digital radio, Bang & Olufsen sound, panoramic roof, park assist, power tailgate, automatic dimming rear view mirror, automatic Xenon headlight, rain sensor and 21" alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 54,800 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Lava Grey
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
