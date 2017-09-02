Audi SQ5 ON SALE NOW

car description

One owner Audi SQ5 presented in Glacier White comes with a full Audi history and the following specification; magma red and black leather, heated electric seats with memory, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, detachable tow bar, dual zone climate control, open sky glass panoramic sunroof, tech pack high, MMI navigation plus, bluetooth phone, Bang & Olufsen sound, Audi drive select, advanced key, gloss black styling package, black roof rails, hill hold assist, privacy glass, Audi parking system plus, power tailgate, automatic bi-xenon headlights, rain sensor, power fold mirrors and 21" twin spoke star alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: 4x4 Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 29,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2014 (64) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Glacier White Metallic