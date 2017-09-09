Audi > SQ5

car description

Full Screen Sat Nav, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Audi Drive Select, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Front And Rear PDC, Bi Xenon Headlights, Powered Folding Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, 4x4 Two Owners From New. Low Mileage With A Full Audi Service History. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, Technology Package High, 21'' Alloy Wheels, Audi Drive Select, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, Rear Bench Seat Plus, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Heated And Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Electric Boot Operation, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Lights & Wipers, Privacy Glass, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Carbon Atlas Interior Trim, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix, Audi Parking System Plus. 5 seats, Estoril Blue Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.