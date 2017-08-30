loading Loading please wait....
Audi SQ5

£29,500
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Air Bag, Child Locks, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Handbrake, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 2 Keys, iPod Input, DAB, Metallic Paintwork, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308793
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > SQ5
  • Mileage
    32500 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2967
Mill House Burnt Pollard Lane
Lightwater, Surrey
United Kingdom

