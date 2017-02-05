loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi SQ5

Compare this car
£59,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant: 3.0 TDI 313 BITURBO QUATTRO 4D

Accessories

Audi Sound System, Bluetooth Interface, CD Player, MMI Radio Plus, MMI SAT Nav, Mobile Phone Preparation-Bluetooth, Audi Drive Select, Audi Stop/Start, Auto Handbrake, Cruise Control, Power Assisted Steering, Quattro Four Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Chrome Roof Rails, Front Fog Lights, Metalic Paint, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Sunroof, Interior Mirror with Automatic Antiglare Action, Onboard Computer, Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column, 3 Spoke Sports Steering Wheel, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Front Sports Seats including Electric Lumbar Support, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Anti-Lock Brake System, Auto Lights and Wipers, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, Immobilizer, Light and Rain Sensor, Locking Wheel Bolts, Multiple Airbags, Reversing Sensors, Remote Central Locking, Remote Electric Tailgate Opening/Closing, Warning Triangle, Xenon with LED Daytime Running Lights, Auxillary Socket

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234948
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > SQ5
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    151D1632
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    59336 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Exit 5 M50,North Road ,North Park,

United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed