Audi S5 Reserved

POA
car description

Audi S5 Sportback presented in Phantom Black metallic comes with a full Audi service history and the following optional extras: Black styling pack, Tech pack high, 20x9J 7 twin spoke alloys, Electric memory seats, Heated front seats, DAB Radio, Phone prep high, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Folding mer Mirrors, Privacy glass, Black leather interior and Bang & Olufsen sound system. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 49,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Phantom Black

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234840
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S5
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

