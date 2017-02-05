Audi S5 Sportback presented in Phantom Black metallic comes with a full Audi service history and the following optional extras: Black styling pack, Tech pack high, 20x9J 7 twin spoke alloys, Electric memory seats, Heated front seats, DAB Radio, Phone prep high, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Folding mer Mirrors, Privacy glass, Black leather interior and Bang & Olufsen sound system. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Hatchback Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 49,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Phantom Black
audi s5 reserved black alloy-wheels black-leather fsh hatchback heated-seats metallic petrol privacy-glass 2012 german coupe fast s 4wd leather black-interior dark-interior
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Most sporty cars love to show off their performance potential, even when...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...