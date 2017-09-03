car description

One Owner, Full Screen Sat Nav, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Roof, Audi Drive Select, Sports Exhaust, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Bang & Olufsen, Bluetooth, Bi Xenon Headlights, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Front And Rear PDC, Paddle Shift, 4x4 One Owner From New. Low Mileage With A Full Audi Service History. Very High Specification Which , Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, Technology Package High, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Full Black Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Seats, Sports Exhaust, RS5 Front Bumper, Drive Select, Damper Control, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Lights & Wipers, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Piano Black Interior Trim, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 4 seats, Ibis White, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.