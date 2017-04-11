loading Loading please wait....
Audi S5

£49,941
car description

Variant name:S5 Quattro 5dr Tiptronic ,Variant: S5 Quattro 5dr Tiptronic ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Cruise Control,Electric Front Seats,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Mirrors,Heated Seats,Leather Upholstery,Manufacturer Warranty,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258321
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    NK17LPZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    101 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
Sanderson Street,Newcastle upon Tyne,Scotswood Road
NE4 7LA,
United Kingdom

