AUDI S4 QUATTRO 2004

car description

Welcome to the sale of this 2004 Audi S4. ;;The car has been completely cherished and loved by the previous owner who had the car for 7 years. This car features a full Milltek exhaust with AMD remap and comes with a full and complete service history. This vehicle has been spoilt last 7 years, ;;Upgrades - Alcantara/Leather Combination, BOSE Sound System, Heated Front And Rear Seats, Six CD Autochanger, Heated,Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Paint Imola Yellow, Acoustic Parking Aid (rear only), Manual Side Window Blinds/Electric Rear Blind, Through Load Facility (Ski Bag), Blue Part leather interior, Four wheel-drive, ;;Standard Features - Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Alloy Wheels (18in), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Front Sports Seats 4-Way. 5 seats, Yellow,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    123000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.163
  • Engine Model
    QUATTRO
