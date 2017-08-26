loading Loading please wait....
Audi S4

£8,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Bose, CD Player, Radio, Alloy wheels, Must Be Seen, 4x4

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S4
  • Mileage
    102482 mi
  • Owners
    6
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4163
East Street
Petersfield, Hampshire
United Kingdom

