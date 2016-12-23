loading Loading please wait....
Audi S4

£7,490
car description

Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 19'' Alloys, 4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S4
  • Mileage
    99355 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4163
Richmond Hill Farm
Oxford, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

