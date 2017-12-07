AUDI S4 Avant 3.0 V6 S-Tronic Quattro 2009

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Delighted To Offer This Fantastic And Hugely Spec'd Audi S4 Quattro Avant, Complimented With Full Service History With 8 Stamps In The Book, Huge Specification On This S4 Includes: Panoramic Glass Roof, Reversing Camera, Electric Tailgate, Keyless Start, Milltek Exhaust System Which Allows The Option Of Normal Or Sports Sound, Electric Seats With Memory Function, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Electric/Folding/Heated Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Carbon Fibre Interior Trims, Audi Dynamic Driving Options, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Paddle Shift, DAB Radio, Chrome Mirrors, Automatic Lights, Finished In Metallic White With Black/Cream Two Tone Leather Interior, 18 Inch Wheels, Full Dealer Facilities, Part Exchange Welcome, Debit/Credit Cards Accepted, VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE.