2010 Audi S4 Avant Quattro

POA
car description

1 PREVIOUS OWNER + 2 KEYS + PANORAMIC GLASS SUNROOF + SAT NAV + F1 PADDLE SHIFT + AUTO HOLD HANDBRAKE + FULL LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED SEATS + ELECTRIC SEATS + BANG & OULFSEN UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM + ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS + CD Player with MP3 Compatibility, 6.5in Colour Centre Console Screen, AUX - IN Socket, Automatic Windscreen Wipers, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Electric Front and Rear Windows, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm. Folding Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring,19" 7 Arm Double Spoke Alloys, DAB Digital Radio,Sound Pack, Tech Pack High, Privacy Glass, Carbon Atlas Interior Trim Inlays,

2010 audi s4 estate quattro alloy-wheels carbon heated-seats mp3 privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof german 4wd s fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224495
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S4
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

