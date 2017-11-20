loading Loading please wait....
AUDI S3 TFSI QUATTRO 2006

car description

Welcome to the sale of this 2006 Audi S3. This car come with full Audi Service History including Cam Belt and Water Pump and MOT until November 2018.;;Upgrades - Bose Sound System, Satellite Navigation System Plus, Front Centre Armrest, Cruise Control, ;;Standard Features - Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (18in). 5 seats, Black,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    TFSI QUATTRO
£7,495

Commerce Way,, Colchester
Colchester, CO2 8HR, Essex
United Kingdom

