Audi S3 Sportback

Variant name:Sportback S3 ,Derivative:S3 ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro 300 PS S Tronic Audi A3 S3 TFSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic [Nav]
Audi drive select, Colour driver's information system display, Low washer fluid indicator, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Voice control system, Audi music interface, DAB Digital radio, Speed dependent audio volume control, Aluminium door mirror housings, Aluminium side window trim, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Chrome exhaust tailpipes, Front and rear electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen washer jets, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Platinum grey radiator grille with double chrome bars, Rear wiper, S body styling, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, 4 lashing points to secure luggage, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adjustable front armrest, Aluminium door sill trims, Cloth headlining, Coat hooks on both sides, Cup holders, Driver seat undertray, Driver/passenger sunvisors, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front and rear interior lights with delay, Front/rear floor mats, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Illuminated glovebox, Illuminated luggage compartment, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Jack and tool kit, Removable rear parcel shelf, Stainless steel pedals, Storage compartment in centre console, Storage compartments in doors, Storage and luggage pack - A3/RS3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Active bonnet, Active front headrests, ASR, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, EDL, Electromechanical parking brake, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Manual rear child locks, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, S sports suspension, Aluminium air vent surrounds, Aluminium trim elements, Space saver spare wheel
4 Bankhead Drive,Sighthill ,
EH11 4EJ,
United Kingdom
