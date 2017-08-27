Audi S3 Sportback

Variant name:Sportback S3 ,Derivative:S3 ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro 310 PS S Tronic Audi A3 S3 TFSI Quattro 5dr S Tronic
Audi connect, Audi drive select, Audi smartphone interface, Colour driver's information system display, Mobile telephone preparation - bluetooth interface, Multi-Collision Braking, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Speed limit display, Voice control system, 2 USB ports, Audi music interface, Audi Sound System with 10 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Aluminium door mirror housings, Aluminium window trim, Body colour bumpers, Body colour roof spoiler, Door sill trims with S line logo, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Electric rear windows, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen washer jets, LED daytime running lights, Matt black radiator grille, Platinum grey radiator grille with double chrome bars, Rear wiper, S body styling, Twin oval chrome trimmed exhaust tailpipes, 3 adjustable rear headrests, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, 4 lashing points to secure luggage, Adjustable front armrest, Black cloth headlining, Dual zone electronic climate control, Front and rear interior lights with delay, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Front/rear floor mats, Heated front seats, Height adjustable front seats, Height/depth adjustable steering column, Illuminated door sills, Illuminated glovebox, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Jack and tool kit, Stainless steel pedals, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartment in centre console, Storage compartment under front seats, Storage compartments in doors, LED interior light pack - A3/RS3, Light and rain sensor pack - A3 Hatchback/Sportback, Storage and luggage pack - A3/RS3, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Active bonnet, Active front headrests, ASR, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, EDL, Electromechanical parking brake, ESC - Electronic Stability Control + traction control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Manual rear child locks, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure monitor, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft alarm, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Remote control central locking, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, S sports suspension, Aluminium air vent surrounds, Aluminium trim elements, Space saver spare wheel
