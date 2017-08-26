loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI S3 S3 TFSI QUATTRO 2011

Compare this car
£14,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Beautiful example throughout, Supplied with a full history, Timing belt and water pump done recently at 44k, New discs and pads just fitted and alloy wheel refurbishment, Pirelli P Zero tyres, Sat NAv, Audi MMI, Bluetooth etc, Media Connect, Privacy Glass, Cruise control, MOT March 18, RAC warranty, Perfect example, drives superb

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307368
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    S3 TFSI QUATTRO
Email Dealer >>

Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed