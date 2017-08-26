loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI S3 S3 TFSI QUATTRO 2007

Compare this car
£8,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

stunning clean 2007 big spec S3, Manual transmission, Full leather, heated front seats, Cruise control, Media, 4 near new uniroyal rainsport 3 tyres, Full service history, Belt and water pump replaced 15k miles ago, Forge carbon intake system, full miltek exhaust system, professional rolling road remap by reputable tuners Revo, Stage 2, Super clean car, Arches recently done by audi under warranty, hard to fault this car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307369
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    86500 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    S3 TFSI QUATTRO
Email Dealer >>

Gowanlea , Station Rd , Barry
Carnoustie, DD7 7RS, Angus
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed