4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE + PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. We offer this One Owner Audi S3 Black Edition in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme! At Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence and Extendable AA Warranties available. Spec Includes - Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation System, Electric Tilt & Slide Sunroof, 18'' Alloys, Rear Parking Sensors, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Headlights, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Voice Command, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Dual A/C, I Phone/Usb Connectivity, 2 Keys, Pearl Effect Paint, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Standard Features - Drivers Information System (DIS), Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Electric Front Windows, Audi Symphony Radio, Alarm, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), Airbags, Central locking, Power steering, Traction control. 5 seats, Pearlescent Meteor Grey, FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE + PART EXCHANGE WELCOME. We offer this in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Service history. What a Stunning Colour Scheme and Great Specification! At Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence and Extendable AA Warranties available.

  • Ad ID
    411698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Mileage
    44717 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1984
£16,000

London Road
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

