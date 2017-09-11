car description

4x4 Ibis White with Black & White Two Tone Silk Nappa Leather Interior. Specification includes Technology Pack with Satellite Navigation Plus, SD Card Reader, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Audi Music Interface, Factory Privacy Glass, Parking Sensors, Xenon Plus Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, Heated Front Seats, Flat Bottom Multi Function Steering Wheel, Climate Control, 6 Speed Gearbox, 18'' Alloy Wheels in Black. 2 Keys. Cambelt Changed at 51,862 miles. Last Serviced at 60k inc Rear Brake pads, Brake Fluid Change and both Rear Coil Springs replaced. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist