4x4 Brilliant Black S3 Quattro with Black Leather Interior. Matt Black 18'' Alloy Wheels with matching tyres all round. Pioneer Apple Car Play radio with Bluetooth & Audio Streaming (Original Audi Stereo available instead). Heated Front Seats. Flat Bottom Multi Function Steering Wheel. Quattro Four Wheel Drive. Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points. Factory Audi Bluetooth Phone Preparation. Dual Zone Climate Control. Front Centre Armrest. Ram Air Induction Air Filter. Xenon Headlights. Red Calipers. Window Deflectors. Privacy Glass. Trip Computer. Full Service History with services recorded at 17k, 27k, 31k (cambelt), 41k, 55k, 69k (inc Haldex service), (all Audi Services) & 81k in February. (independent). Bookpack with all manuals, but just one key. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist