Audi S3

£27,995
4x4 IBIS WHITE + SUPER SPORT QUILTED LEATHER INTERIOR + HEATED SEATS + BIG SAT NAV + BLUETOOTH + PANORAMIC Glass Sunroof + BLACK OPTIC PACK + USB and I-Pod Connection, Digital DAB Radio, Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel With Paddleshift Gear Change, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors Interior Light Pack, Privacy Glass, Climate, A/C, Computer, Auto Xenon Headlights, satalite navigation, Auto Dim Rear View Mirror With Rain Sensor Wipers. Still Under Manufacture Warranty.

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222656
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Mileage
    25800 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
Bowling Old Lane
Bradford, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

