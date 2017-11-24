loading Loading please wait....
** OVER 30 PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE - WWW.RS-VEHICLESALES.CO.UK ** THIS STUNNING AND LOW MILEAGE AUDI S3 HAS JUST ARRIVED AT R.S VEHICLE SALES, SOURCE - We are fortunate to enough to of purchased this Audi S3 from a local car dealer. SERVICE HISTORY - This Audi S3 has a Full and Comprehensive Service History, VOSA Verified Mileage and comes with an MOT until November 2018. PRESENTATION - It is presented in Phantom Black Pearlescent Paintwork and comes with a Heated Full Leather Interior. The car rides on 18in Audi S3 Alloy Wheels. SPECIFICATION - This High Specification Audi S3 comes with Audi Navigation Plus, BOSE Surround Sound, 3 Spoke Flat Bottom Multifunction Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest with GSM Phone Preparation, Audi Black Styling Package, Piano Varnish Inlays, Rear Privacy Glass, Heated Seats, Electric Mirrors, Heated and Electric Mirrors, Xenon Headlights, 2 Keys Plus Much Much More. R.S Vehicles Sales - We offer fantastic part exchange valuations, industry leading extended warranties, and all of our vehicles are HPI clear. All cars fully prepared to a high standard and fully valeted for sale. ** PLEASE CONTACT US BEFORE YOU TRAVEL TO VIEW A CAR AS WE ARE OFTEN OUT COLLECTING NEW STOCK. ALL OF OUR CARS ARE AVAILABLE TO VIEW INDOORS SO PLEASE DO NOT WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER ** Family Run Business, Open 7 Days, By Appointment, GBP 11,495

  • Ad ID
    405281
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/11/2017
  • Category
    Audi > S3
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    41000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.984
  • Engine Model
    S3 TFSI QUATTRO
Sapcote Road Industrial Estate, Sapcote Road, Burbage, Hinckley
Hinckley, LE10 2AU, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

