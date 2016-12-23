loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2015 Audi S3 Quattro

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY, SEPANG BLUE EXCLUSIVE + SAT NAV + Bluetooth + PANORAMIC Glass Sunroof + + HEATED SEATS + INTERIOR LIGHT PACK, USB and I-Pod Connection, Digital DAB Radio, Multifunction Sports Steering Wheel With Paddleshift Gear Change, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Privacy Glass, Climate, A/C, Computer, Auto Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Rear View Mirror With Rain Sensor Wipers. Still Under Manufacture Warranty

Accessories

2015 audi s3 quattro air-con bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof warranty xenon german 4wd s fast hands-free

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S3
Email Dealer >>

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed