2014 Audi S3 Sportback Quattro 5dr

POA
car description

1 PREVIOUS OWNER, PAN ROOF, BANG AND OULFSEN + EXCLUSIVE RED AND BLACK LEATHER + EXTENDED LEATHER + 2 KEYS + PARKING SENSORS + XENON HEADLIGHTS + LED LIGHTS + HEATED SEATS + START STOP + NAVIGATION NEEDS ENABLING + High Beam Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, DAB Digital Radio, Voice Control system - for Key Telephone and Radio Functions, 18in x 7.5J 5 - Twin - Spoke Star Design Anthracite, Partly Polished Alloy Wheels with 225/40 R18 Tyres and Anti, Bluetooth Interface, Electric Front and Rear Windows, MMI Radio - Single CD Player and Two SDXC Memory Card Readers witch are Both MP3, WMA and AAC Compatible - FM and AM (MW) Reception, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, panoramic sunroof. 5 seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305855
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > S3
Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
